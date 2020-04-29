Momentum EATS – Cafe Momentum

These are very unusual times (to say the least) and we are honored that members of our city have contacted us with concerns about the food insecurity in our community during school closings across the city.

At the same time, we must also ensure that we are providing income, a safe space, and our ecosystem of support for the young men and women we serve, now more than ever. As restaurants are closed to the public, we have had to reimagine how our business model can work and continue to maintain our important hours of influence with our interns.

Until the school closings are lifted, we are transforming our restaurant into a food center where we will build meal kits for food insecure students and their families in our community. This act of service not only provides relief to those in need and positively supports Café Momentum's mission, but also provides an opportunity for our young men and women to be good neighbors and contributing members of their community.

To achieve our goals, we are launching Momentum E.A.T.s, a fundraising campaign to build the food kits and support the young men and women of Café Momentum.

*** In the event that food distribution through Momentum E.A.T.s is no longer necessary for food insecure students and their families, the remaining funds will be designated to support the Café Momentum Internship Program. ***