Mnuchin calls the Lakers' $ 4.6 million federal coronavirus loan "scandalous,quot;

One of the world's most valuable sports franchises applied for and received $ 4.6 million from a federal loan program designed to help small businesses overcome the new coronavirus pandemic, something Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called "outrageous."

The Los Angeles Lakers, valued at $ 3.9 billion, qualified because they have about 300 employees, falling below the 500 program limit.

"I never expected in a million years that the Los Angeles Lakers, that I'm a big fan of the team, but I'm not a big fan of the fact that they got a $ 4.6 million loan," Mnuchin told CNBC "Squawk Box." I think which is outrageous, and I'm glad they returned it or that they had responsibility. "

ESPN reported that the Lakers said they had returned the approximately $ 4.6 million they received after the news that the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program had run out of money, leaving many small businesses in dire straits. "The Lakers qualified and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program," the team said in a statement to the network. “Once we found out that the program funds had been exhausted, we paid off the loan so that the financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain fully committed to supporting both our employees and our community. "

Only seven professional sports franchises worldwide were worth more than the Lakers, according to 2019 Forbes figures. Their local television deal only generates $ 150 million annually. During the 2016-17 season in which the Lakers were 26-51, they still generated a profit of $ 115 million, the best in the NBA, measured by net income, even after paying nearly $ 49 million in shared revenue.

But the NBA and its individual teams are experiencing huge revenue losses, with the season suspended on March 11. The outbreak could cost the league $ 1 billion and precipitate a record drop in the salary cap, wrote Ben Golliver of The Post. Earlier this month, USA Today reported that the Lakers planned to ask some of their top executives to voluntarily defer 20% of their salaries in hopes of retaining all team employees during the outbreak. The team has promised not to fire or fire any employees.

PPP loans are forgivable if the company receiving the funds uses at least 75% to pay the employees' wages and does not fire anyone. Other highly rated companies applied for and received PPP loans, including Shake Shack ($ 10 million) and AutoNation (more than $ 77 million). Both have also said they will return the money. In total, more than $ 2 billion has been returned, the Small Business Administration said. At least $ 500 million of that figure went to large public companies, The Washington Post has determined.

In response to criticism of the initial problems with the Payroll Protection Program, the government is implementing another $ 310 billion in loans backed by the federal government in a process that started Monday. That money is also expected to run out in a few days.

Mnuchin promised that loans of more than $ 2 million would be subject to additional scrutiny.

"I want to be very clear that it is the borrowers who have criminal responsibility if they did this certification and it is not true," said Mnuchin. "We will ensure that the intent of the taxpayers is met here."