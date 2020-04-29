MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions, AP sources say – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to begin if the medical situation allows, including a plan in which the 30 teams could be divided into three regional divisions.

Among the formats under consideration is one in which teams could be restricted to playing within their region, two people familiar with the discussions said Tuesday. People spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized.

That plan, if used, would break the traditional lineups of the American and national leagues. It would also reduce travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB has also analyzed the settings for all locations in Arizona, Arizona and Florida and Arizona-plus-Texas-plus-Florida, the people said. The latest plan was first reported by USA Today.

Another variation would be for teams to start in Arizona, Texas and Florida, playing in empty stadiums, and then, if health conditions allow, later switch to their regular-season sites. If conditions improve later in the year, they could possibly start playing in front of fans with only a percentage of seats sold.

Opening day had been scheduled for March 26, but the new coronavirus caused MLB to delay the start in mid-May at the earliest.

Any plan would be subject to medical approval plus the consent of federal, state, and local authorities. Any schedule with games on neutral or fan-free sites would require an agreement between MLB and the player association.

Baseball officials have told the union their thoughts, but have made no formal proposal.

Baseball is also considering expanding the playoffs beyond the current 10-team format. Authorities have discussed extending the playoffs to November or possibly even December, using domed stadiums and warm-weather cities.

Any plan would hinge on baseball gaining access to screen about 3,000 people on a regular basis: about 1,200 players plus staff and broadcast staff. Players would probably need three to four weeks of training before opening day.

Baseball officials have been encouraged by statements about the possibility of starting the season for President Donald Trump, Govs. Greg Abbott (Texas), Andrew Cuomo (New York) and Tom Wolf (Pennsylvania) and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, one of the people said.

In a sign of baseball's importance, Cuomo named Yankees president Randy Levine and Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon to its New York Forward reopening advisory board Tuesday.