MLB allows each team to decide ticket refund policy – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball told teams Tuesday that they could decide on their own ticket refund policies.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled start on March 26 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

A revised schedule has not been announced, and teams treated lost games as deferrals and did not announce refund policies.

Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The lawsuit asks for the status of the class action.

