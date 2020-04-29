MLB allows each team to decide ticket refund policy – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball told teams Tuesday that they could decide on their own ticket refund policies.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled start on March 26 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

A revised schedule has not been announced, and teams treated lost games as deferrals and did not announce refund policies.

Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The lawsuit asks for the status of the class action.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.