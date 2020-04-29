Mithila Palkar mourns the premature disappearance of Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan lived a great life. He was an actor who transformed the way the public perceived cinema. From the beginning, when he debuted at Salaam Bombay in 1988, Irrfan proved that he was there to introduce the world to an actor who is not limited to popular belief.

After many impeccable films and various recognitions to his name, the world has lost a bright star. Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018. He was hospitalized yesterday after a colon infection and with the time of noon today, the news of his death hit the country like a storm.

Mourning the loss, her Karwaan co-star Mithila Palkar shared her thoughts at this sad moment. She said, "I lost a gem. They don't make them like him anymore. It is extremely insensitive. I remember him a lot and I am very fortunate to have been blessed with the opportunity to work with him. May he rest in peace. "