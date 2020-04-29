Missy Peregrym announces the birth of the first child with Tom Oakley

Instagram

Two years after marrying her husband on New Year's Eve, the former & # 39; Rookie Blue & # 39; star welcomes a baby named Otis Paradis at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York.

Actress Missy Peregrym she is a first time mother, after welcoming a baby to the world with her husband Tom Oakley.

The 37-year-old screen star turned to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of baby Otis, who was born on March 21 at New York's Lennox Hill Hospital.

Along with a photo of the girl napping on her chest, Missy wrote: "Otis Paradis Oakley. She was born on March 21. These naps are the * greatest * sensation in the world."

"A huge thanks to Dr. Brennan and his wonderful wife (and nurse) Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for staying there for new families during this time. # blessed. "

Otis is the first child of Missy and Tom, who were married on New Years Eve, 2018.

Canadian actress Missy is best known for starring on television shows like "Novice Blue"and"F.B.I.", and movies like 2006 & # 39; s"Stick it"