Minnesotan it was Fmr. Liberian security forces commander deported – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A member of the security forces of imprisoned former Liberian President Charles Taylor has been deported from the United States back to the West African country, immigration officials said.

Alexander Menthol Zinnah, 56, had been living in Minnesota. Officers from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service deported him on Tuesday and took him to Liberia, where he was handed over to the Liberian police.

In 2017, St. Paul-based federal agents arrested Zinnah for immigration violations. Zinnah was a member of a rebel group led by Taylor, who was president of Liberia from 1997 until he resigned in 2003, ICE said. Taylor is serving a 50-year prison sentence for atrocity-related war crimes in neighboring Sierra Leone.

According to ICE, Zinnah was a member of Liberia's Taylor National Patriotic Front, which sparked a civil war that left more than 200,000 civilians dead. Zinnah was also a member of the Liberian National Police and served as a commander in Grand Gedeh County, Liberia, while Taylor was president of Liberia, ICE said.

An immigration court ordered Zinnah's deportation in May 2019. An immigration appeals board rejected her appeal in January and a US district court. USA He dismissed his request to be released in February.

