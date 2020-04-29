Minnesota hockey hairdressing team shows their "flow,quot; while salons are closed – Up News Info

The creators of some popular Minnesota high school hockey hair videos are doing their part to help out during the pandemic.

"Game On! Minnesota,quot; contacted what they consider to be the top 10 hockey hair boys from the state tournament this year to see how their "flow,quot; is doing with the classrooms closed.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Game On! Minnesota,quot; calls the video "Flowvid 19." Not only are they controlling hockey players' long locks, but they also want to see how they are dealing with quarantine.

A few hairs of hockey all stars remind Minnesotans that "the flow must go on."

Related: Tradition of "hockey hair,quot; alive and well at the 2020 State Children's Tournament

"Game On! Minnesota,quot; is also using this video as an opportunity for the community to raise money for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Visit 2harvest.org to donate: For $ 50 you could supply three boxes of emergency food to people. needy.