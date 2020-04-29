Minnesota coronavirus: Woodbury emergency room now tests all patients with symptoms of COVID-19 – Up News Info

The Woodbury emergency room will now screen all patients with non-life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, not just essential workers.

Previously, the emergency room had focused on evaluating essential workers who were showing symptoms. Anyone showing symptoms of the new coronavirus can now be tested at Woodbury.

However, patients with non-respiratory symptoms are asked to visit the emergency room in Eagan or Vadnais Heights, so that they can stay in clean places.

All three emergency rooms are open from noon to 9 p.m. everyday.

When a patient arrives, they are asked to stay in their car. A paramedic with personal protective equipment will approach them and provide the next steps.

On Friday, Governor Walz announced a new website that locates the patient's closest test site. Two days earlier, Walz announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to increase the state's testing capacity to 20,000 per day.

