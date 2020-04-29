Minnesota coronavirus: MLB referee Jeff Nelson prepares for the possibility of games without fans – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is not only the players who miss being between the white lines.

Referees like Jeff Nelson also got their own curved ball on this coronavirus

was.

Nelson grew up in Minnesota and worked in the All-Star Game and the seventh game behind the World Series plate. What he wants right now is to go back out to the field.

“In the off season I work with a personal trainer. Now, that's gone down the road, so now just try to … keep your legs sharp and, you know, aerobically on top of things, "Nelson said.

READ MORE: Skating coach Diane Ness is eager to get out and "Just slide!

The life of a referee has its own internal clock: there are no games at home, only six months of travel with a few days off. And that, strangely, becomes a comfort zone.

"You are also conditioned in a strange way to move every three days. So you just hope that every three days you get up in the morning, OK, I will move to the next city, and then you will see the people you know in those cities,quot;, said.

And that's what you miss; game night action; competing against perfection; and see the world in big league cities.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"You're used to going out at night and enjoying the cities you go to. I love going to San Francisco, I love Washington DC New York is fun, you know, and so is Chicago and of course Minneapolis as well I miss that, "he said.

READ MORE: Coach Bill Welle rolls with the COVID-19 adjustable wrench released soccer erasers

Nelson also made it clear that, regardless of their credentials, baseball players are not impressed.

"They don't care. And I tell people that all the time after they work in a World Series for the first time, you go back to spring training and you suddenly think that you can wear some kind of badge and they care and the They have no idea that you worked any of that, "he said.

What could be different if they return this season is doing it in front of two teams, and without fans in the stands. That means the only additional advice will come from the shelters.

"They drown, it's like a school lunch room. But for some reason it's those two shelters that you just listen to, only you listen to them a lot more because they direct it to you. They want to send you that message," Nelson said.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.