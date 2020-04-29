Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz will give details Thursday about the next phase of the home stay – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesotans will learn on Thursday to what extent the state will loosen the stay-at-home restrictions that have kept the state's economy frozen for just over a month, Governor Tim Walz said Wednesday.

The governor's order expires Monday. Walz said at a press conference in Worthington that his plan is to slowly reduce the restrictions rather than risk a large increase in COVID-19 cases.

"I know that one of the worst parts of all this is the uncertainty in everything," Walz acknowledged.

The governor said the intent of his order was to delay the peak of the pandemic to buy time to increase hospital capacity, testing and tracking; promote social distancing; and accumulate supplies of personal protective equipment.

Last week, Walz slightly relaxed the rules, allowing as many as 20,000 companies that employ 80,000 to 100,000 workers to resume operations this week. But he left the closings of bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses in place. He did not elaborate on Wednesday what restrictions he will ease next, or by how much.

"We are going to continue at this rate of moving Minnesota to greater openness," he said, but added that it will depend on social distancing and progress to increase testing capacity to 20,000 per day. "It will take a little longer. So I think what you can expect is that we will continue to evolve and move forward there. It is not like a light switch."

Walz traveled to Worthington for a press conference with the chairman of the United States House Committee on Agriculture, Collin Peterson, of Minnesota, and other officials about efforts to reopen the closed JBS pork plant. since last week due to an increase in cases among workers. They did not have a schedule to reopen the JBS plant, but said it will depend on the safety of the workers. Peterson, who said about 500 workers have been infected, told reporters that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue promised him that the federal government will do everything possible to help reopen the plant.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Jennie-O Turkey Store, a division of Hormel Foods, said Wednesday it would temporarily shut down its Melrose processing plant. The company said that as of Monday, 19 of its approximately 750 employees had tested positive for the Cornona virus. Jennie-O closed two of her Willmar plants late last week.

In the event Minnesota hospitals are overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, director Joe Kelly of Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Wednesday that plans are being developed for hospital overflow facilities where non-hospital patients can be cared for. critics who are not infected with the coronavirus. A recently closed Roseville nursing home is the first alternative care site and should be ready in a couple of weeks, Kelly said.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported another big jump in coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the state increases its testing capacity. The agency said 463 more Minnesota residents have tested positive, a new one-day high, to bring the state total to 4,644. That total includes 138 new cases in Nobles County, which includes Worthington. The department also reported 18 new deaths Wednesday to bring the state total to 319.

State and private laboratories combined to complete 2,915 new tests, also a new daily maximum. Last week, Walz announced a partnership with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to expand the state's testing capacity to 20,000 per day. Vice President Mike Pence visited Mayo on Tuesday for more information.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and other health officials have the actual number of Minnesota residents infected with the coronavirus.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)