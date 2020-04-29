Minnesota Coronavirus: Esme Murphy of Up News Info speaks 1-on-1 with Vice President Pence – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 labs in Rochester on Tuesday.

He praised the clinic and its testing partnership with the state and the University of Minnesota.

Pence toured the labs where plasma from survivors is collected and analyzed. He says the work being done in Minnesota will serve as an example for other states.

When he left the Mayo Clinic, the vice president stopped his caravan to leave and greet the health workers who applauded him. Pence responded by applauding them and thanking them.

Pence decided not to wear a face mask during the tour, despite the Mayo Clinic's policy. When asked about it, he said he is tested frequently and is negative for the coronavirus.

In the video above, Esme Murphy of Up News Info personally spoke to the vice president about testing, food supply, and bipartisanism in the midst of the crisis.

