Mike Pence criticized for going maskless at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minnesota (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence decided not to wear a face mask on Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of world-renowned medical center policy requiring them.

The videos show that Pence was not wearing a mask when he met a Mayo employee who recovered from COVID-19 and is now donating plasma, even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one. He was also unmasked when he visited a laboratory where Mayo performs coronavirus tests.

And Pence was the only participant who didn't wear a mask during a roundtable discussion on Mayo's coronavirus research and testing programs. All the other participants did, including Chief of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Hahn, senior Mayo officials, Governor Tim Walz and Federal Representative Jim Hagedorn.

Mayo tweeted that he had informed the vice president of his mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed. Mayo officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it was removed or at whose request.

Pence explained his decision by stressing that he has been frequently screened for the virus.

"As the vice president of the United States, I am tested for coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone around me is tested for coronavirus," Pence said, adding that he is following CDC guidelines, which indicate that the good mask to prevent the spread of the virus by those who have it.

"And since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it would be a good opportunity to be here, to be able to talk to these investigators, these incredible health care personnel, look them in the eye and say 'thank you.'

Pence also ran out of a mask the week before when he visited a GE Healthcare facility that makes ventilators. Some at the Madison, Wisconsin event wore masks and others did not. The White House then said that Pence had tested negative for the coronavirus and suggested that, according to guidelines developed by the coronavirus task force, he did not need to wear a mask.

