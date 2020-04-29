Middle East Releaser Front Row Pivots Titles Online; BFI Covid Fund – Up News Info

Middle Eastern distributor Front Row is switching its releases for May and June to digital while theaters are still closed due to the pandemic. As we reported earlier this month, the company has already changed movies, including Resistance, bad behavior, and The assistent online through a variety of platforms, including local and international services. Now, he has continued that effort with the comedy by Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon. The trip to GreeceDakota Fanning-starrer Sweetness in the womband Sally Potter The paths not taken, all of which will launch in late May. The company also has two anime titles: City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes and Geass code: Lelouch – to be released digitally in June. “Part of our decision is because we must continue to support our exhibition partners and not burden them with a pile of unpublished titles. Let's not forget that we are not the only distributors in MENA and many, like us, will ask them to release films in delicate times where exhibitors are forced to gradually open with a deficit of 30-50% occupancy, "said Front Row MD Gianluca Chakra.

The BFI has opened applications for its third coronavirus support bottle, the £ 2M ($ 2.6M) BFI COVID-19 Production Continuation Fund, which is designed for independent UK productions disrupted by the pandemic. Producers will be able to request up to £ 150,000 ($ 185,000) per project to cover unexpected costs, which the organization hopes will leave them in a good place to restart once the outbreaks can resume. Applications will remain open until May 27.

London-based group Noah Media Group has added a couple of titles to its international sales list: Steven Gerrard doc Make us dream, produced by Lorton Entertainment, and HBO's medical malpractice document Bleed out. Both films originally premiered in 2018, Noah will handle free television rights (excluding the UK) in the Gerrard film and all non-Americans in the HBO title; This latest deal marks the first time that Noah represents a non-sports document.