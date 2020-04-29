Michael Ouweleen Named President of Adult Swim – Up News Info

Michael Ouweleen, a 20-year veteran of Turner Networks, has been named president of Adult Swim. The appointment is effective this summer when former Freeform president Tom Ascheim joins Warner Bros. as president of Kids, Young Adults and Classics. Ouweleen will inform you.

Ouweleen, formerly EVP / Chief Marketing Officer for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, was named Acting President of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM in November 2019 following the departure of Christina Miller. Ouweleen's work was transformed into Acting head of the Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics Division once the unit was formed earlier this month and the appointment of Ascheim announced. Ouweleen will continue in that capacity for the next few months, reporting to Ann Sarnoff, President and CEO, Warner Bros.

Ouweleen is well liked and respected within the Turner family and a veteran executive who knows the Adult Swim brand inside and out. While serving as creative director for the Adult Swim block, Ouweleen co-created, co-produced, and co-wrote one of her first shows, Harvey Birdman, Attorney, starring Gary Cole and Stephen Colbert. He currently serves as executive producer on the Adult Swim series. Birdgirl

Adult Swim has become an iconic Turner brand with its strong animation roster targeting young adults that has not only performed well in the linear network for the past decade, but has created valuable assets, led by mega cabana Rick and Morty that can be exploited in streaming. (Rick and Morty airs on Hulu and will also be one of the cornerstones of the HBO Max animated animated board.)

With Adult Swim founder and chief programming officer Mike Lazzo recently retiring after more than 40 years, the appointment of Ouweleen was likely a step in underpinning the important asset with a senior executive who has a creative background and has Adult Swim's DNA. Furthermore, Ascheim's newly established portfolio is so vast that more employees could be hired to run some of the key units.

In his permanent position, Ouweleen will be responsible for all aspects of content planning, development, window creation, marketing and creativity for Adult Swim and its properties worldwide. He will also oversee linear programming, streaming, digital products, live events, and mobile games related to Adult Swim shows, characters, and other IPs.

"It is appropriate that Michael has been named head of Adult Swim as he was one of the founders of the platform," said Sarnoff. "He has lively blood running through his veins, and his humor and comic sensibility are a big part of Adult Swim's success. This promotion is well deserved and will help us strategically grow this crucial part of our young adult business."

Prior to his current role as interim president of Warner Bros. & # 39; Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies Ouweleen was chief marketing officer for Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Adult Swim, where he led an in-house team of writers, producers , designers, marketers, and analysts who create all marketing, branding, promotion, sponsored promotion, event, and social creativity.

Ouweleen has been a primary driver of Cartoon Network's global brand and a primary force behind its strategy and creativity for over 20 years. During his tenure, he held senior and branded content positions on Cartoon Network and helped frame and launch Adult Swim and Boomerang (linear and OTT).