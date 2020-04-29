Mental health centers offer help to health workers, the first to respond.

Caring for the sick and injured was difficult before a global pandemic hit Colorado, and the new coronavirus is putting additional pressure on the mental and emotional well-being of Denver health workers.

For Morgan Howell, a Front Range Fire Department paramedic, being there to support people during the worst moments of their lives is a humiliating job. When the pressure becomes overwhelming, paramedics are told to take a breath and count to 10, Howell said. Sometimes, however, it couldn't make two without boiling.

"You can get caught up in those bad wave frequencies," Howell said. "Even when I think I'm calm, my brain is still working at a very high level, leading to exhaustion, irritation, anger issues. Those are not the things you want to feel when someone is already having the worst day of his life. "

Health workers can be overwhelmed by the high levels of illness and death they witness whether or not there is a pandemic, and this leads to compassion fatigue, which occurs when a caregiver begins to feel depressed, anxious, exhausted, or worried. that it contracts. The disease itself. Sometimes they don't even realize the level of stress they're experiencing, said Steve Fisher, director of outpatient expansion and special projects at the Denver Center for Mental Health.

"The key is that most people who get medical care have no problem taking care of others, but they do have a problem taking care of themselves," Fisher said. "Because we are in an unprecedented time, there are intense incidents. Our entire community and individuals have to be very intentional in taking care of themselves."

That's where mental health care providers like Nepes and the Denver Center for Mental Health step in. They offer services to help those struggling with additional stress during this time, including those on the front lines of the virus.

Nepes, a Denver-based mental health company that specializes in neurofeedback, offers free telehealth sessions to local first responders and healthcare professionals to ease some of their added stress.

Rachel Ragsdale, Executive Director of Nepes, will conduct 30-minute therapy sessions at Zoom with as many healthcare workers as possible through May 22. They will then reassess whether there is still a need for free services, Ragsdale said. With the high state of demand, medical workers are experiencing high levels of stress, he said.

"They are the ones who really keep society together sometimes," Ragsdale said. "People are literally falling apart. They are more afraid and stressed than ever. "

Teletherapy sessions focus on various mindfulness and stress relief techniques, including heart rate variability, breathing work, and expressing gratitude. The sessions will be divided into five to 10 minute segments to focus on each of these areas, Ragsdale said.

Howell has been working with Nepes for five years and is using telehealth services. Through her work with therapists at Nepes, she learned to calm her brain activity and stress levels by using techniques such as meditation, healthy exercise, and breathing.

"It's amazing how useful it is to verbalize the things that are in your brain," Howell said. "Especially now, it's a different world. Not only do you have to be on call at all times mentally and physically, but even when you fall asleep, you're sleeping with one ear open waiting for the alarm to go off. It's an additional layer on top of what it's stressful already. "

Life has changed dramatically in the past few weeks for healthcare workers, Fisher said. Nurses who cared for surgical patients in February may have been assigned to new teams. They are concerned about wearing enough personal protective equipment, which contributes to distress. Then there is the uncertainty about how long things will stay like this.

Fisher said there are things that people can do to keep their stress levels low. He suggests exercising, surrounding yourself with supporters, practicing mindfulness, keeping a journal, and taking up hobbies for a break. Some companies may offer their employees access to mental health care, and people should also seek help from professional therapists if they feel stressed from work, Fisher said.

"Mental health is as important as our immunity and physical well-being," said Ragsdale. "We are in crisis mode. What can we do to help us get out of this stronger and not more crippled?

