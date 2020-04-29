Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce release wild remix for charity

We were dealing with our quarantined black property business on Wednesday when Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé released a surprise remix to Megan's song "Savage,quot;.
The original song had quickly become a favorite of TikTok dancers as people stayed home during national orders to stay home and began to dance challenges with their prepared families and a mix of others. songs.
In an Instagram post promoting the new remix, Meg Thee Stallion said all of the artists' profits will benefit the relief of COVID-19 in Houston through Bread of Life, Inc., an organization whose mission is to "sustain, equip and transform poverty and low-to-moderate income communities with compassion and dignity, "according to their website. Representatives for Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion did not immediately respond to comment.
Like many other people who saw Megan Thee Stallion's tweet about the surprise drop, we were shocked at the power of the two Houston musicians collaborating on a song in the midst of ~ all this ~.
Even Twitter trends wanted to remind us that Beyonce is in the top 2 and not number 2.
Most people were shocked to discover that Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter knew of OnlyFans.
He even encouraged some of the BeyHives to start their own OnlyFans account.
And for many people (including us), this song quarantined without help.
Just imagine rapping parts of this during Beyoncé's upcoming tour.
The internet just wanted to thank Meg and Beyoncé.