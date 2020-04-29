Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce release wild remix for charity

We were dealing with our quarantined black property business on Wednesday when Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé released a surprise remix to Megan's song "Savage,quot;.

The original song had quickly become a favorite of TikTok dancers as people stayed home during national orders to stay home and began to dance challenges with their prepared families and a mix of others. songs.

In an Instagram post promoting the new remix, Meg Thee Stallion said all of the artists' profits will benefit the relief of COVID-19 in Houston through Bread of Life, Inc., an organization whose mission is to "sustain, equip and transform poverty and low-to-moderate income communities with compassion and dignity, "according to their website. Representatives for Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion did not immediately respond to comment.