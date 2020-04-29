Meet the neighbors who realized they were related during the quarantine

It is a small world after all!
As the Coronavirus The pandemic forces families to stay at home across the country, many Americans have the opportunity to learn more about their neighbors and communities.
This is certainly the case for residents of Southern California. Kjetil and Zoe Njoten who live four houses from Erik and Jen Strom. While they were always cordial and shared friendly greetings, they had no idea how close they were. It turns out that Erik and Kjetil were totally familiar.
During a neighborhood gathering, the two families came together, from a safe distance, over their shared Norwegian heritage. The names of the family members were exchanged and it was time to investigate.
"As we were talking, we were thinking, 'Well, how cool would it be if we were really related?' And I thought, 'Look, I'm going to text my mother. I'll let you know because I could probably figure it out quite easily. She has a book that talks about the area I grew up in from 1800 until now where people are from and what happened. " So I texted my mother because she had this guy's name, "Kjetil shared with E! News exclusively.
He continued, "So I woke up the next morning and my mother said, 'Well, actually, this guy is your great-great-grandfather too.' And I was like, wow. That meant Erik and I were fourth cousins and he was a madness. "
Although both families know the news now, they have been unable to have an adequate face-to-face conversation due to social estrangement. At the same time, there is no denying the excitement both neighbors have over the unexpected connection.
"We have sent some text messages and we are very excited to catch up properly when this is all over. But I think we all really like it so far and I think it will be a relationship that will grow as it grows. Things are back to normal. a little bit, "Kjetil explained.
One family member who is very excited about the news is Kjetil's 10-year-old son. Because Erik and Jen have a 4-year-old daughter, there is a possibility that two boys will establish a relationship in the future.
"He is really excited about the idea of having someone who is family here," Kjetil shared with us. "He has spoken very enthusiastically about what he will do when they can get together properly."
