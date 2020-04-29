Meek Mill Under Fire for her thirsty comment on Paloma Ford's sexy photos

Instagram

The rapper from & # 39; Tupac Back & # 39; He is called in for disrespecting his pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris, after appearing to have fallen into the singer's thirst trap, but Paloma has come to his defense.

Up News Info –

meek mill You need to be careful where you leave your mark, now that you are no longer single. The rapper has come under fire for leaving a thirsty comment about Pigeon fordsexy photos of her posted on her Twitter page.

On Tuesday, April 28, the R&B singer shared two photos of her swinging a two-piece leotard. Possibly mocking his new music or music video, he wrote in the caption: "Will you wait for what you prayed for?"

Meek was one of them who has fallen in love with his thirst trap, writing under the photos, "You're making my place hot, hahaha." While he might be referring to his place where Paloma took the photos, many concluded that the ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj he was making a sexual innuendo with his comment.

<br />

Calling him for allegedly disrespecting his girlfriend and future mom Milan Harris, one person reminded him, "Don't you have a pregnant girlfriend?" Another scolded him: "Stop embarrassing Milano."

"Go pick a baby name," a third Instagram user suggested an activity instead of browsing the girls' photos on social media. Another thought he made the wrong move, "n *** really, although it was a good idea to tweet this."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"He just hasn't learned to calm down yet," someone else said about Meek. "He will get there after she takes that baby and leaves him for a while for being disrespectful. But these boys have to learn the hard way."

Seeing the comments towards Meek, Paloma has come to his defense. "Relax. Talk about the place," he told his followers.

According to the "Dollars" singer, one wrote: "It seems obvious to me that he was talking about where she was." Another explained: "She said that SPOT was on site and that she was hot." Someone else hit the dirty-minded people, "You all thought 'spot' was slang for your genitals ?! How lame …"

But not everyone was convinced by this explanation. "yes in his pants," one replied cynically. Another person pointed out that the fact that Paloma was in Meek's place did not make it any better, and said, "Even if it's the location that indicates YOU IN YOUR HOME … people are not dumb."

Meek is currently expecting his first child along with his girlfriend Milan Harris, also known as Milano di Rouge. He became an Instagram official with their relationship in February after she debuted her tummy in late 2019.