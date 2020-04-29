Matthew McConaughey partners with Canelo Alvarez to deliver PSA COVID-19 in Spanish

Instagram

The star of the & # 39; Dallas Buyers Club & # 39; She gets involved in the project after learning from Austin Mayor Steve Adler that some members of the Hispanic community still have to wear face masks in public.

Matthew McConaughey is showing off his language skills by filming a public service announcement (PSA) with a Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez encourage Spanish speakers to wear face masks in public.

The Oscar winner has been doing his part to help raise awareness of the need for people to take extra precautions when they are in public during the coronavirus pandemic and recently debuted his alter ego, the outlaw Bobby Bandito, in a fun video on line to mark the message. .

However, the Texas native learned from Austin Mayor Steve Adler that some members of the Hispanic community have yet to heed health advice, so he decided to recruit sports star Alvarez to help.

He told the United States breakfast program "Today"," I discovered that the message did not reach many Spanish-speaking communities, so I said: Who are they going to listen to? Who could be a voice to them other than me? so I called a friend of mine, Canelo Alvarez, the championship boxer … so we made this video in Spanish. "

In the public service announcement, Álvarez reminds viewers: "We are in a great fight against the coronavirus and we have to beat it together …

Remember, we must protect our families, our friends, and defeat this coronavirus. Let's do it together! "

Álvarez and McConaughey close the video wearing their face masks and declaring in unison: "When we all wear one, we all protect ourselves. Thank you and we continue to live!"

The "keep living" line is a nod to McConaughey's charity of the same name, aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged teens through wellness programs.

Meanwhile, the "Dallas Buyers Club"Star is eager to repeat her Bobby Bandito character in the near future:" I thought it was time for a message that had a bit of a sense of humor …, "he said," and look, is there something amusing or something that It is in Spanish can make people listen, obviously it is the best, the safest thing to do, use one (cover your face in public), as much as we can convey the message in any way, we & # 39; I'll keep trying to do that. "