Matthew Bomer perfectly applauds Troll's objective comment with Grace Kelly's comparison

The 'Suits' student He responds to an online critic who puts a photo of himself and Ryan Murphy's other four main men side by side to highlight their similarities, claiming he can't tell them apart.

Matthew Bomer he will not remain silent when he is being objectified. After a meme highlighting its similarities to screenwriter Ryan Murphy's four other top men went viral, the first one "Suits"The actor perfectly applauded the troll making him wear Grace kelly comparison.

The online pranks started when a Twitter user posted a side-by-side photo of the 42-year-old man along with the other. "American horror story"actors, Wes Bentley, Finn wittrock, Cheyenne jackson and Max Greenfield. "I couldn't name one of these men if someone put a gun to my head," wrote the user in a caption.

Refusing to pass up the meme, Bomer retweeted it along with a note saying, "I love all of these men and their unique talents. But if they're going to line us up and object every few months like Ryan Murphy's version of a blonde Hitchcock … then I have doubts about Grace Kelly. " He also tagged his castmates, letting the troll know who exactly is included in the picture.

In response to Bomer's reaction, the meme creator was quick to offer an apology. "Sorry sir, I really didn't know his name," the user wrote in addition to two pleading-eyed emojis. This prompted Bomer to kindly write, "It's just a joke! Don't feel bad, sending love and best wishes to everyone."

Upon receiving the kind response from the Golden Globe Award winner, the critic could not help but praise him. "Thanks Matt, you seem nice haha", wrote the user when he changed the name of the Twitter account to "now a Matt Bomer Stan account".

Matthew Bomer slapped a troll.

Before the pranks on Twitter, Bomer participated in GLAAD's "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone," which aired on Sunday, April 26, to raise funds for the LGBTQ and CenterLink centers. During the program, she shared what it was like to live with her husband Simon Halls, with whom she shares three children, in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine.

"It has been a period of adjustment," he confided. "I feel sorry for all the parents and children, dealing with academic and emotional needs."