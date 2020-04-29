Massive Fire Destroys Historic Barn at Western Center for Arts and Ecology – Up News Info San Francisco

WESTERN (Up News Info SF) – A fire broke out in a woodwork shop inside a historic barn at the Western Center for Arts and Ecology in Sonoma County unincorporated Tuesday night, severely damaging three buildings and spreading to a nearby field, they said. The authorities.

Fire chief Ron Lunardi said he was close to a medical call when the report of the fire at the old Farallon Institute home arrived. The fire was first reported at 8:50 p.m. downtown located at 15290 Coleman Valley Road.

"I found a fully involved barn with a fire extension in a secondary structure and a 1/8 acre forest fire," he said on arrival at the scene.

Lunardi immediately requested additional crews and mutual help from nearby departments.

Flames roared from the 4,000-5,000 square foot double-deck barn. Eight water tenders, five motors, three type 3 brush trucks and

Two main officers were dispatched to the scene.

"It is normal in a rural area where we request many water tenders to keep the flow of water on fire," Lunardi said.

About an hour after the initial call, the teams were able to begin to tear down and contain the fire in the structures and in the nearby brush.

Several residents living on the downtown grounds were not injured. Lunardi said there was no one in the barn at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire does not appear suspicious at this time, Lunardi said.

The three destroyed structures have been declared total losses in the area of ​​$ 250,000- $ 350,000.

The center describes itself on its website as "an 80-acre research, demonstration, advocacy, and organization center in Sonoma County, California that develops strategies for community resilience on a regional scale."

The resources of Bodega Fire, Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, Gold Ridge Fire Protection District, Graton Fire Protection District, Sonoma County Fire, Camp Meeker Fire, Monte Rio Fire Protection District and Cal Fire helped fight hell.