Mass Officials Respond to Trump on Aid for Coronavirus and Sanctuary Cities

President Donald Trump's suggestion that the federal government should use coronavirus relief aid to states to put pressure on so-called sanctuary cities received reprimands from both sides of the political aisle in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters it was "the wrong way to do this," while Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a Democrat, noted that Trump has tended to fan the partisan flames by changing the subject to immigration. every time you "back it up." against the wall."

"I think you should focus on what's in front of us," said Walsh. "COVID-19."

Trump's sanctuary city comments came when the number of Americans who tested positive for the virus officially topped one million on Tuesday, accounting for about a third of reported infections worldwide. During a press conference Tuesday at the White House, the Republican president was asked about aid to states, which has become a focal point of negotiations on the next aid package for the coronavirus.

Democrats have lobbied for solid relief for states, which have incurred both mounting spending to deal with the public health crisis and sharp declines in revenue due to the economic shutdown, so that local governments are not forced to cut services public. However, Republican leaders have resisted those calls; Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, even suggested that states should be able to file for bankruptcy.

Trump said Tuesday that the federal government should not provide a "bailout,quot; to states with pre-existing financial problems, without mentioning any specific examples. He suggested that other policies should be on the table in return.

"We would have to talk about things like payroll tax cuts," Trump said. "We would have to talk about things like sanctuary cities. I think sanctuary cities is something to mention, where people who are criminals are protected."

Since the start of his 2016 campaign, Trump has consistently criticized sanctuary cities, which generally limit the ability of local police to cooperate with federal efforts to deport undocumented immigrants who have not committed serious crimes; Proponents point to research indicating that the policy fosters trust between immigrant communities and the police, and may even be associated with lower overall crime rates. Still, Trump has leveraged individual cases of undocumented immigrants who commit crimes after they are released due to a local sanctuary policy to support his hard-line approach to immigration.

During a separate event Tuesday afternoon, Trump added that Republicans should ask for "sanctuary city adjustments,quot; in exchange for coronavirus relief to states.

"We have so many people in the sanctuary cities, I don't even think they are popular, even by people on the radical left," he said. "Because what is happening is that people are being protected that they should not be protected and a lot of bad things are happening with sanctuary cities."

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, dozens of Massachusetts cities and towns, including Boston, have passed some form of sanctuary ordinance.

While opposing efforts to make Massachusetts a so-called sanctuary state, Baker has supported the right of cities and towns to implement their own policies.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the governor said Trump's comments went against the intent of the coronavirus relief legislation, which "is supposed to be largely due to the impact that COVID-19 has had in those states. " He added that affected states like New York should get more funds as a result.

"I don't think it should be driven by something that, in the grand scheme of things, doesn't really have much to do with the question we have here, which is a wish on the part of Congress, and I assume on the administration's part – to help states and localities and tribes and others to rebuild or create for the first time the infrastructure they need to track, trace, test and monitor COVID-19 in the future, ”he said.

"I will make it clear to people that I think that is the wrong way to do this," Baker said, referring to Trump's comments. "But according to much of what was in the legislation, that doesn't seem consistent with the way the law is written."

At a separate press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Walsh backed off more firmly, criticizing Trump for politicizing a pandemic to push his political "agenda."

"These suggestions, or threats, from the White House are not necessary," the mayor told reporters. "They are not going to solve public health or the immigration challenges that we have in our country. … People are suffering. People are dying. People are afraid. This is a time for leadership."

Walsh said elected officials should work together to tackle COVID-19, but he also investigated the Trump administration's embattled response to the outbreak when asked if he was concerned that Boston might pay the price for his sanctuary policy. Walsh said no.

"Right now, the response the federal government has shown by getting the PPE and testing, I don't know how much slower some of these things can go, so I'm not worried about that," he said.