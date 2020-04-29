MaskHelpers – Up News Info | Up News Info Minnesota

%MINIFYHTML00474227ebf1825c9a764d5dbb63679614%

Is winter over?If there's a constant about Minnesota's weather, it's that it can change at any time.

Minnesota Weather: Cooler Showers and Temperatures on TuesdayRains and cooler temperatures are moving to the state on Tuesday morning.

Minnesota Weather: Red Flag Warning Issued for Much of the StateAny spark or flame can turn into a forest fire under red flag conditions. Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Easter Egg Hunts Turn to Snowbunny Construction: Minnesotans Roll in a Christmas Storm During the PandemicMany would probably assume that a snow storm in April would be a bad thing. For some, it is quite therapeutic.

Minnesota Weather: Rapid Snowstorm Turns Easter into Christmas; More snow mondayThe Easter Bunny may have been the center of attention this Sunday, but it ended up looking a lot like Christmas.