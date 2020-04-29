Masked singer unmasks astronaut

The astronaut has been unmasked, and the last five have been revealed.

The masked singer He just said goodbye to his astronaut, who turned out to be the country's superstar Hunter Hayes. While the guesses were all over the season, Nicole Scherzinger hit the nail on the head with her final guess.

"It has been an incredible experience," Hayes told the panel. "This time in my life is a great opportunity to press a reset button and try a lot of things I was afraid of. And this show is full of those things. I have never danced properly before. I,quot; have never worked on choreography. . Trying new songs, trying new things with my voice, this has been incredible. "

Hayes has won five Grammys and is known for songs like "Wanted,quot; and "Invisible,quot; and has been releasing albums since he was nine, not a big deal.