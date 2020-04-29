Marlo Hampton says that Kenya Moore always crosses the line during fights with the other RHOA ladies!

Marlo Hampton criticized Kenya Moore for allegedly crossing the line during fights with the rest of the RHOA cast members. As far as she is concerned, Kenya has not been playing fair at all.

This is what he accused his co-star of in a new interview for HollywoodLife!

‘Kenya does not (just) go below the belt, Kenya goes below the ground. It literally has a cement thing that digs holes under the cement. Kenya is going to talk about your man, your mom. I'm not going to say your mom, but she will talk about anything, "he said.

Fans know very well that Kenya often shades her castmates, but she and NeNe Leakes have been more at war and it doesn't seem like that has changed in any way.

In fact, it appears his beef is more explosive than ever and rumored to be worse than ever during the season's new reunion episode, set to air on May 10.

The two ladies have been saying to each other that they have cheating husbands and more!

During their delivery trip to Italy, things got so explosive between NeNe and Kenya that they were separated by security!

With all of that in mind, it's hard to believe that they will ever make peace, let alone be friends.

Marlo went on to say that ‘Kenya can put pressure on NeNe. She's just one of those who knows how to pick you and attack that little wound until you're like "Hey!"

Before the reunion episode, which was filmed virtually due to the quarantine, Marlo apparently expected Kenya to have evidence.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

‘I'm not going to tell you what receipts. I can't tell you all the good things I'm going to give away. In this meeting, I'm really going to be in a good place because I'm in a good place with all the girls except Kenya, "he said.



Post views:

0 0