Mario says no one in R,amp;B can touch him when it comes to skills: "No one is king with me,quot;

Roommates, many artists pride themselves on being the best or, in this case, "the king," and R,amp;B singer Mario has come up with a new statement about his talent and wants everyone to know it. During a recent interview, Mario stated that no one in R,amp;B is touching him when it comes to pure skills.

During a recent interview with Chicago's WGCI radio station, Mario gave his take on the lengthy debate over the King of R,amp;B, and let's just say his comments yielded mixed results from fans.

Mario replied with this:

"It's just ridiculous. It's going to be a little difficult for me to say something, because people are going to say, 'You're not releasing music!' But it's like, if we're talking about pure sheer ability. We're not talking about relevance, no We are talking about who releases a hundred songs a year. We are talking about if you give me a microphone, you get a microphone, there is no one to fuck with me. I promise. I put it on my grave.

He continued, adding:

"Go listen to my albums … when you listen to this new music, I think it will show you that there is nothing I cannot do as a writer, as a performer." I am a quadruple threat. I sing and act at the same time. I dance. I'm not going to say I'm the best dancer in the game, but I got my own loot … I know who I am as an artist. "

Unsurprisingly, social media definitely had thoughts on Mario's claims, but he's still holding fast to what he said.

