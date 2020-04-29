Maria Shriver's crush on Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio embarrasses their daughter Katherine

WENN

Katherine Schwarzenegger pranks her mother after the former California First Lady shared a thirsty post about the two stars of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;.

Maria Shriver has revealed the one thing that will tempt her to break her coronavirus quarantine. The 64-year-old journalist unabashedly declared her infatuation with Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio And she admitted that she would go for a walk with the Hollywood duo if they picked her up at her house.

On Monday, April 27, the former First Lady of California shared a funny meme using an image from "Once upon a time in Hollywood"actors in a car". They came to pick me up, but I was strong and I told them I would stay home, "said a caption of the meme.

But Maria may not be as strong in this hypothetical situation and would be willing to accept Brad and Leo's invitation. "My friend Nadine sent me this with the question: 'What would you do?' I mean, come on, do you have to ask? I would go as fast as I could! You?" She wrote in the title of his post, before sharing a more serious message with his hashtag #stayhomestaysafe.

<br />

Upon seeing her post, Maria's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger was mortified. The 30-year-old author, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband. Chris Pratt, jokingly called his mother in the comments section, writing: "Omg mom."

But Maria showed no regrets about sharing the post and mocked her daughter even more as she jokingly replied: "Now you know what to give me for Mother's Day !!"

Other followers also jumped to the comment section to reply to Maria's hilarious post. When one person shared that they would also get into the car, the ex-wife of Arnold schwarzenegger replied, "It's going to be full in the back seat, but hey, will we have fun?"

Another fan came to create a fictional stage. "I would jump from my home window straight into the empty backseat, fearless, life is now, life is full of risks, and I must live my BEST life," the person wrote. "I was singing 'summer' as I jumped and then I sat in the back of the car with open arms, humming. Life is now. And those two were looking directly at me." In giving her approval, Maria commented, "Yes, girl."

Someone else commented on Katherine's reaction to Maria's post, writing, "I often tell my children that it's the job of parents to embarrass their children LOL!" Maria agreed, responding, "bingo".