Marco Polo video chat app says its costs are getting too expensive and wants people to pay to use the app

Marco Polo, an app that became popular for keeping in touch with friends while distancing itself socially, seeks to earn some money. The free app is launching an expanded premium product called Marco Polo Plus today that costs $ 5 per month with an annual commitment or $ 10 if paid monthly. The subscription gives people access to HD video, voice memos, custom emoji, authoring tools like speed control, and passes to share with friends to give them memberships. The company offers people a seven-day trial to show them what the Plus experience is like and convince them to sign up.

Until now, Marco Polo has been supported by venture capital. However, the pandemic increased its user base and overall server costs.

"With this huge acceleration in application usage, comes a dramatic increase in business costs," says today's blog post making the announcement.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

CEO Vlada Bortnik also said The edge that the company needs to start making money to keep its servers running and ensure that the business stays afloat. Originally he tried to do this through a $ 9.99 monthly subscription that gave people access to his old videos and chats. Marco Polo Plus is now replacing that option. The company also announced today that it is testing something called "Channels,quot; which is a premium paid product for influencers and anyone else who interacts with the public. It's unclear what the product of their informational video really is, but it appears to be a way for these users to post content only to a select group of people who pay for access.

Marco Polo has promised not to sell ads or user data, which is usually how free apps monetize your product. As such, a premium product and subscription revenue are essential to keep Marco Polo in business, even after the pandemic ends.