Major changes in the airline industry for travelers and flight attendants – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – JetBlue has become the first major airline in the US. USA In requiring passengers to use facial covers.

Most airlines, including United, Delta and American, require flight attendants to wear masks. And several airlines are no longer reserving intermediate seats, and have also eliminated or reduced food services.

These changes occur when passengers complain about crowding on planes.

Passenger Erin Strine was surprised to board an almost complete American Airlines flight in JFK, and many people did not wear masks.

“I really felt that my life and the life of everyone around me was at risk. I just sat there crying silently in my mask because I was really overwhelmed by how insecure I felt, "Strine said.

The video went viral and the hostesses union strengthened calls for more aggressive policies on social distancing.

"Actually, they went to the speakers to say that the flight was almost full and that people would not be able to move the seats to the social distance," he added.

American Airlines now says it will vacate half of its middle seats.

This week, another passenger said there was a lack of social detachment on board her flight from Chicago O'Hare, although there were only 20 people on board.

"It was like a claustrophobic scene. That's how I felt, because we didn't have room, "said passenger Princess Johnson." We just had our own seat, everyone was in their own seat, but everyone was covered. And I was in the middle. So everyone was together, basically If someone sneezed, we would all have been sick. "

Andrew Butte says his flight from Los Angeles to Mineta San Jose International Airport on Tuesday night was nearly empty.

“There was not more than one person per row on my flight. They had some of the rows separated so they wouldn't get congested in places, "Butte said.

Clint Henderson, senior news editor at The Points Guy, says there will be major changes in the way airlines will operate, including deep cleanings between each flight and crew members using PPE.

"Since we don't know enough about the coronavirus, we believe that the airlines are actually being quite cautious and quite smart, and the truth is that most of the planes are not really full at the moment," Henderson said.

The Points Guy recommends that travelers plan their wish list trips now, but book for several months.

"We recommend that no one travel now, we have seen some cases where people are going up at cheap rates, especially younger people who may not be as scared as they probably should be in general," he said. "We don't recommend that on The Points Guy."

Henderson suggests that travelers book directly with major airlines and hotels, because at this time many travel sites like Expedia do not have flexible cancellation policies.