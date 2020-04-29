Mackenzie McKee vote renewal postponed – Here's Why!

As Teen Mom fans may know, Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh were supposed to renew their vote. However, as a result, their plans did not end up happening as they were faced with something else in their life.

That said, during an interview for HollywoodLife, the reality star not only explained what happened but also revealed what his plans are for the future.

This happens just when, earlier this month, Josh's sweet second proposal was aired on Teen Mom, so naturally viewers wonder why the vote renewal has yet to take place.

After all, that episode was filmed in October, on his birthday!

Mackenzie explained that ‘we bought a place and spent the money, but the date ended up being the day of my mother's funeral. So I haven't mentioned it to (Josh) since then. "

Sadly, Mackenzie's mother Angie lost her long battle with cancer and passed away in December.

Naturally, the mourning daughter's other plans were postponed indefinitely, especially the renewal of the vow, since it was scheduled for the same day that Angie was buried.

Mackenzie has an image in her head of what the ceremony should be like and where it should take place.

She said that after the quarantine is finally lifted, ‘I just want to go to a nice, tropical place, and do just the two of us. He wants to have maybe just a little ceremony in the backyard. But I'm trying to get together first. "

Mackenzie and Josh's relationship has gone through serious ups and downs!

Just before he decided to re-propose, Mackenzie had sent him divorce papers that he refused to sign.

This situation was triggered by the man's betrayal, as he had previously admitted that he had become "inappropriate,quot; with another woman during a work trip while they were both in a bar.



