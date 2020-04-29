Mackenzie McKee reveals that she would love to adopt at least one child and has been & # 39; praying & # 39; thus!

Teen Mom OG revealed that she would really like to add more kids to the family! Mackenzie McKee, as fans know, is already a mother to one but, as a result, she wants to adopt as well.

In the wake of her mother's passing, Mackenzie has been in mourning and trying to deal with the pain, while thinking that it might be time to bring more joy to her life by adopting a child.

Her mother Angie Douthit lost her long battle with cancer about 4 months ago, and the reality show star spoke about it during a new interview for HollywoofLife, but she also revealed more about her family plans for the future.

The 25-year-old said that ‘would have five children (if he could). I would love to adopt from another country, or host a child who really needs a home. I'm praying for an opportunity like that. "

When asked how he is dealing with the loss of his mother, Mackenzie said, "I am surviving. But I am a little glad that the show is not broadcast live because I have time to get together."

Of course, it was really difficult to go through all that pain while facing the camera, but the celebrity thinks there is a silver lining to it, too.

As far as she is concerned, her mother's death is meant to help others who "are going through this, will go through it or have gone through it and needed it."

‘I thought mom was going to survive. She was a superwoman and did the unimaginable. She is powerful. The doctors gave him 3 months and then it was a year. I thought that would be his story on the show: he would survive, "Mackenzie shared sincerely, adding that he never thought of the worst case scenario.



