Lyft plans to cut 17% of its staff and hundreds more without permission as coronavirus continues to paralyze business

The coronavirus outbreak has come at an absolute financial cost to several companies around the world, and the popular Lyft ridesharing app is the latest to feel the lingering impact that Lyft has just announced plans to cut nearly 20% of its staff, while hundreds more will be suspended.

@ CBS46 reports that Lyft plans to cut almost 1,000 employees (representing approximately 17% of its staff) and suspend almost 300 employees on top of that. Lyft says revenue has dropped considerably and many are not using the shared ride service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent presentation earlier this week, Lyft explained that the company's downsizing was implemented as a way to curb operating expenses and adjust the company's cash flow "in light of the continuing economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the company's business. "

The Lyft news comes just after widespread reports that Uber, its ridesharing rival, is also considering the idea of ​​making significant cuts to its staff. Both companies historically have a remarkable record of abrupt losses and company layoffs even before the coronavirus outbreak began a few months ago.

Perhaps in an effort to make up for its financial losses, Lyft has allegedly attempted to shift toward delivery, an area it had not previously embraced. The company also advised its drivers to earn extra money by driving for Amazon.

