Love Is Blind's Diamond Jack would not do a second season of the show, while his former Carlton Morton wants a second chance

Love Is Blind was the first Netflix Binge of the year not to be missed. The most memorable couple was Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton.

The two fell in love with each other without even knowing what their physical appearance was. One they met and decided to get engaged, Carlton dropped a bomb that many people agreed should have popped up in their hours of conversation: He is a bisexual man.

Diamond's problem was not about Carlton's sexuality, but that he waited until they were engaged to tell him. Her reaction to his words caused one of the most dramatic scenes in reality TV history, where he railed against her and her appearance.

Although he apologized at the meeting, Carlton continued to say some rude things after he was filmed.

It recently emerged that Netflix is ​​preparing to do a second season of the show. Carlton has expressed interest in having a second chance.

Meanwhile, Diamond doesn't think it's fair for her to appear in the second season.

While talking to The Shade Room, Diamond explained: ‘To be honest, I couldn't join the second season unless some rules are changed; I say this because the public saw my story. The experiment is based on knowing the person inside and not by the appearance outside. Since I was in S1, people already know my appearance. When trying to date someone on S2, I feel like they would have an advantage because they know how I look and they already know a few things about me. If I were given the opportunity to participate in another dating program, I would consider it. I really want to do "Dance with the stars,quot; or "Masked singer,quot;.

While he has made peace with what happened at Love Is Blind, he does regret it.

‘I would not put all my eggs in one basket. At one point, I locked myself up in Carlton instead of meeting other guys. I would have pushed a little more to get to know the others. "

So do you think Carlton should be in the second installment? On which reality show would you like to see Diamond?



