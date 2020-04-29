Los Angeles County sees more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, 56 deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– More than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday in Los Angeles County, the high number due to an increase in testing capacity and a delay in reporting over the weekend, authorities said.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County director of public health, reported 1,541 new cases in the past 24 hours and 56 deaths.

It increases the county total to 22,485 cases and 1,056 deaths.

92% of all those who died had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said.

Meanwhile, 498 people residing in institutional settings in Los Angeles County died of COVID-19, the vast majority living in nursing homes. They account for about 47% of all coronavirus deaths in the county.

Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living centers, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive living centers.

There are currently 1,940 coronavirus patients hospitalized in L.A. County. 28% are in ICU and 17% are in ventilators.

So far, more than 139,000 people in Los Angeles County have been tested, and 14 percent reported that the disease was positive.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger spoke Wednesday of California Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement that orders to stay home could begin to ease in the coming weeks for schools and businesses. Barger hinted that Los Angeles County's reopening plans could be slower and more conservative due to its large population and high density.

"There are 58 counties in California, and as the most populous region, Los Angeles County's efforts will be very, very different from the rest," Barger said.