Los Angeles City Councilman Proposes Task Force to Revive Hollywood Film and Television Production

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O & # 39; Farrell on Wednesday introduced a policy to create a "Bringing Back Hollywood" task force to establish best practices for filming on location and security protocols for filming on location. City facilities once LA and California ease COVID-19 closure restrictions.

The three main elements of his motion, which will be heard in the coming weeks before the Health, Education, Neighborhoods, Parks, Arts and River Council Committee, include:

• A request from FilmLA, the City Film Office and the City Film Office to prepare recommendations to form a "Bringing Hollywood" Task Force comprised of industry experts, City Departments and the Department of County Public Health, to report to the Health Department. , Education Committee, Neighborhoods, Parks, Arts and Rio within 30 days.

• A request from FilmLA to prepare a best practices report for on-site filming that takes into account the culture of life on a film set and the work habits that are embedded in the fabric of a "normal" day in the set.

• A request from FilmLA, with the assistance of the City's General Services Department, to prepare a report on how to design protocols to facilitate the use of city facilities for filming locations that take into account health, safety and the well-being not only of the productions. and its crews, but city employees of the publicly owned buildings that are used.

"I want to make sure that all levels of our economy return to a sense of normalcy as quickly and safely as possible," said O & # 39; Farrell, "especially our entertainment industry, with all necessary precautions to protect health. and the well-being of our staff. This pandemic has stopped the entire industry and we must prepare for a quick, but refined and thoughtful plan to bring Hollywood back once it is certain that productions will resume. "

Last week, FilmLA reported that on-site production of TV and movies in the Los Angeles area fell 18% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year. Filming days were already coming out of a five-year low in 2019.

"As of today, with the shutdown about to extend into the second quarter, FilmLA analysts predict that local Shoot Day losses are already unrecoverable for the year," said the report released by the organization at the scene.