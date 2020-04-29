Look at Meghan Markle Surprise Smart Works Client before job interview

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present new challenges, Meghan Markle is doing its part to support and uplift.
While social distancing protocols are still in place and people are physically separated for the time being, the Duchess of Sussex still maintains digital connections with the organizations she appreciates. As a sponsor of Smart Works, royalty virtually met with a client of the UK charity, which works to provide interview clothing and training for unemployed women, prior to their internship interview.
"On March 27 we were honored that our patron, the Duchess of Sussex, volunteered to speak to one of our clients prior to her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement," Smart Works announced Wednesday. The organization also shared a clip of Markle's encouraging video chat with the grateful customer.
"I think you're going to be fantastic," Markle assured him. "It's very exciting … I just wanted to be able to call you and say the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you."
"There are so many things in the world right now," the Duchess continued, "and to be a beacon of hope and focus on getting over it and on all the positivity we want to send to make sure I can get on the other side of this as well and have a great opportunity there. "
Although the charity's offices remain closed and are currently unable to carry out their clothing and training services in person, they continue their work with virtually 200 hours of support offered so far.
"It has been a great honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the incredible work they are doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic," said Markle in Un message to customers. "Their ability to continue to empower women and help them build on the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."
