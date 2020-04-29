Local Apartment Starts Food Pantry, Dallas Nonprofit Offers 100,000 Food Kits to People in Need – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Local Apartment Starts Food Pantry, Dallas Nonprofit Offers 100,000 Food Kits to...

Local Apartment Starts Food Pantry, Dallas Nonprofit Offers 100,000 Food Kits to People in Need

(CBSDFW.COM) – With no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, northern Texans continue to give back to those who need help during these difficult times.

At Today & # 39; s Ones For Texas, a McKinney apartment complex started a food pantry for its residents who need help, and Cafe Momentum in Dallas has now delivered more than 100,000 meal kits to students and families in need.

To donate to Cafe Momentum, click here.

