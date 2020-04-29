Local Apartment Starts Food Pantry, Dallas Nonprofit Offers 100,000 Food Kits to People in Need – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

With no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, northern Texans continue to give back to those who need help during these difficult times.

At Today & # 39; s Ones For Texas, a McKinney apartment complex started a food pantry for its residents who need help, and Cafe Momentum in Dallas has now delivered more than 100,000 meal kits to students and families in need.

To donate to Cafe Momentum, click here.