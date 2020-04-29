Lizzo freaks out after Beyonce wishes her happy birthday

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Good as Hell & # 39; He's over the moon for the surprise message sent by his biggest idol, Beyonce Knowles, as she celebrates her 32nd birthday this week.

Up News Info –

Lizzo broke on Instagram on Tuesday April 28, 2020 after realizing Beyonce Knowles I had wished him a happy birthday online.

Hit creator "Truth Hurts" missed the birthday greeting when his idol first posted it on Monday, and he jumped on the photo-sharing site to capture his reaction when he finally saw it.

"Beyonce wished me a happy birthday. Beyonce wished me a happy birthday on her website," Lizzo said in a selfie video.

Holding back tears, she added, "She knows it's my birthday. Thank you, Beyonce. Oh my gosh, thank you, Beyonce. She knows. She knows I exist … I don't know what to do with myself … I'm going to sit with that for a while ".

Then he thanked the fans for his birthday wishes, adding: "It's so sweet … and I'm really hungover, so I'm going to stay here."

Ashley Graham, Cyndi Lauperand Rita prays They were among the famous friends and fans wishing Lizzo a happy birthday.