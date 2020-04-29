Lizzo freaks out after Beyonce wishes her happy birthday

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Lizzo freaks out after Beyonce wishes her happy birthday
%MINIFYHTMLea2d223b2d86dcb4814734a5e1300e6014%
Instagram

The successful & # 39; Good as Hell & # 39; He's over the moon for the surprise message sent by his biggest idol, Beyonce Knowles, as she celebrates her 32nd birthday this week.

Up News Info
Lizzo broke on Instagram on Tuesday April 28, 2020 after realizing Beyonce Knowles I had wished him a happy birthday online.

Hit creator "Truth Hurts" missed the birthday greeting when his idol first posted it on Monday, and he jumped on the photo-sharing site to capture his reaction when he finally saw it.

"Beyonce wished me a happy birthday. Beyonce wished me a happy birthday on her website," Lizzo said in a selfie video.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Holding back tears, she added, "She knows it's my birthday. Thank you, Beyonce. Oh my gosh, thank you, Beyonce. She knows. She knows I exist … I don't know what to do with myself … I'm going to sit with that for a while ".

Then he thanked the fans for his birthday wishes, adding: "It's so sweet … and I'm really hungover, so I'm going to stay here."

Ashley Graham, Cyndi Lauperand Rita prays They were among the famous friends and fans wishing Lizzo a happy birthday.