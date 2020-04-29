Live Streaming Service FuboTV Names Edgar Bronfman Jr. Executive President – Up News Info

Edgar Bronfman Jr., the former director of Warner Music and prior to that a senior executive at Seagram and Vivendi Universal, was named chief executive of fuboTV.

The live streaming package, which was recently acquired by the FaceBank Group, said Bronfman will help advise on the strategic direction. A key future development, the company said, is a planned listing on a major stock exchange in the coming months.

Bronfman had previously been an investor in fuboTV, both directly and through Waverley Capital, a venture capital group he co-founded with Daniel Leff in 2017. The company has not announced other members of its reformulated board.

Founded in 2015, fuboTV has quietly made progress even when other so-called "skinny packs" have declined or disappeared. Initially focused on soccer, it has since expanded, with packages starting at $ 55 a month for more than 100 channels and reaching up to $ 80 for almost 200 channels. As for subscribers, the company has not provided an update since October 2018, when it was approaching 250,000, although last summer it said that second-quarter viewing increased 200%.

"Edgar was one of fuboTV's early advocates and I am delighted that he has accepted this larger role with the company," said FuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler. "As we expand through organic growth and opportunistic acquisition, Edgar's strategic direction will be invaluable."

John Textor, co-founder and former CEO of FaceBank Group, praised Bronfman's "unparalleled experience and prominence in the media industry combined with his record of prophetic moves in the digital media space that make him the perfect choice to lead the fuboTV directory. "

Bronfman is a managing partner at Accretive, a private equity firm, and CEO of Global Thermostat, an emerging technology company whose goal is to create methods to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

"I think fuboTV has a great future," said Bronfman. "I look forward to working with David to build on the tremendous success that fuboTV has already achieved as opportunities for OTT networks continue to expand and accelerate."