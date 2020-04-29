LisaRaye McCoy helps sister Da Brat to 'live her truth' through his fiancee Jesseca Dupart

Instagram

In a new interview, LisaRaye expresses her happiness now that the star of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; He has found love and says, 'So I'm glad he's living in his truth. She likes it? I love it.

LisaRaye McCoy is probably the best sister that Da brat Da Brat, who made his engagement to fiancée Jesseca Dupart in February, could ask, apparently he met the love of his life thanks to LisaRaye.

"She and I were making some videos for her Kaleidoscope products because she was actually a fan. So we re-created a scene from & # 39; Player & # 39; s Club & # 39; and made a couple of videos together," LisaRaye McCoy said of Jesseca in an interview with MadameNoire. "So when he came over for my sister to try his drops, they actually made a good relationship with each other and struck up a friendship. What came out of that is what we see on Instagram now."

LisaRaye continued to express her happiness now that the "Growing Hip Hop"Star has found love," I think it's great when you can find someone and build any kind of relationship that you can build on and that can be solid enough that you can be yourself and be able to share that with the world. "

"That's amazing. People kill me when they ask, who are you dating? Are you going to be with this person? Did you get married? It's like, look, none of that will be a secret," he added. "When you are happy, you are happy to share that news with someone. It will show on your face, they will see a ring on your finger, you are not trying to hide that kind of happy news. So I am glad that I am living in its truth. Do you like it? I love it. "

It's unclear since when Da Brat and Jesseca, who is also known as Judy, started dating, although rumors of their romance have been circulating since late last year. Recently, the Miracle Drop CEO announced her engagement along with some images of her showing off her engagement ring. "I said 'YES'," he wrote in the caption. "LOVE has always been a BIG part of my life. And of this I am sure …"

Without mentioning Da Brat's name, he continued to talk about their relationship: "There has been no other LOVE like this. There has been nothing so SAFE for me. LOVE IS IN THE AIR." As of now, his post has garnered over 100,000 likes with many of his followers sending congratulatory messages.