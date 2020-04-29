LisaRaye McCoy defends comments about Kardashians despite backlash

Instagram

Responding to his critics after his controversial comments about the famous clan, the actress of & # 39; Prayers Club & # 39; Says, 'You can't take things too seriously, too literally'.

LisaRaye McCoy He does not regret commenting on the body type of the Kardashians clan, even though in the end he has to face a backlash. Since then, the actress responded to the reaction in the last episode of "Fox soul"and insisted that she said nothing wrong at the time.

How Claudia Jordan He mentioned that "some people caught us, others didn't," LisaRaye then chimed in, "I think if you think that's not going to happen, then you don't need to be so horrible to me. You can't take things too seriously, too literally." He went on to say that he did not want to say anything wrong in his comments and emphasized: "I just expressed my opinion on what has become obvious to me."

LisaRaye continued: "Even what that body type has done, at this extreme, gives women who are thicker feel good about their shape and weight, their proportion. And on the other hand, on the other hand, there are some who can never have that body type, cannot afford that body type who are now sitting like, 'They will never see me because I don't have that'. "

LisaRaye made her controversial comment last week on the same show, saying: "The Kardashians have changed on their own the body shape of women that is now acceptable. It is now a small waist, this all looks like an ** that ankles they can't even sustain all of that. "

Without stopping there, the star of "The Prayer Club" made it clear that he doesn't want his body to look like that of the Kardashians. "That is the body that everyone has now," he continued, prompting Claudia to agree and noting that "everyone looks the same now." On the other hand, Syleena Johnson He wondered what their bodies would look like once they got old.