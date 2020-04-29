Lions give seven undrafted rookies a first-hand look – Up News Info Detroit

DetroitLions.com – (Up News Info Detroit)

Lions general manager Bob Quinn and his staff quickly went to work after the conclusion of the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday night, agreeing to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents.

At least one undrafted rookie free agent has been on the 53-man roster outside of training camp in each of Quinn's previous four seasons as GM. Three made the list last season outside of camp.

"Obviously, the draft picks will have an incredible opportunity to come in and be part of the team," Quinn said after the draft. "We'll have our normal training camp, hopefully if not more. But rookie free agents will have the exact same opportunity.

"They are going to come in, they are going to start running and they will have every opportunity to build our team and show us what they can do." Those guys are hungry for places in the NFL, it really depends on them. The guys we can get here in the next 24 hours as rookie free agents are going to have to take training very seriously, so they start running.

Here's a closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agent class:

1. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington: Considered one of the best UDFAs after the conclusion of the draft, Bryant caught 52 passes for 825 yards for Washington last season.

2. Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn: Dinson played nickel and safety corner during his five seasons at Auburn. He was team captain playing safety last season. He played in 48 career games with 214 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

3. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame: A three-year starter and team captain in 2019, Elliott led the Irish with four interceptions as a junior, to accompany 67 tackles and seven pass breaks in 13 starts. He started all 13 games last season and had 49 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breaks. 4. Bobby Price, S, Norfolk State: Price made 37 security starts in his college career and also ran. It is fabulous in size and length, 6 ft 4 in and 205 lbs. 5. Luke Sellers, FB, State of South Dakota: Vendors carried the ball only four times in his college career, but he will have a chance to be on the list because of his blocking ability.

6. Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn: Siposs, 27, played Australian soccer before attending Auburn. He averaged 43.8 yards per attempt, forcing 27 fair catches and placing 16 inside the 20-yard line (versus three touchbacks). 7. Steven Wirtel, LS, State of Iowa: The Lions compete for the titular snapper Don Muhlbach. Wirtel was one of the best long snapper prospects in this class. DetroitLions.com Credit and Tim Twentyman © 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

