Linkin Park puts plan for new music on hold for coronavirus pandemic

Bassist Dave & # 39; Phoenix & # 39; Farrell reveals on the Dan Really Likes Wine live stream that the band had started working on new ideas just before COVID-19 forced people to isolate themselves.

Coronavirus outbreak has forced rockers Linkin Park press pause on first new band material since leader's death Chester Bennington.

The hit makers of "Crawling" were put on hiatus after Bennington's tragic suicide in 2017, but regrouped for a commemorative show in Los Angeles in October and in 2018, co-lead singer. Mike shinoda He admitted that he was willing to go on tour with his bandmates again, if they were ready.

Last year (19), group DJ Joe Hahn explained that the musicians had started discussions about their recording future, and now bassist Dave Farrell revealed that they had actually started working on new ideas just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to isolate themselves.

"For us, with the band, we've been writing and doing that before all of this started," Farrell shared during a recent appearance on the live broadcast of "Dan Really Likes Wine."

Although the global health crisis has prevented surviving bandmates from regrouping in person, they have made time to connect virtually.

"Coincidentally at this point, we are doing Zoom (video) meetings to have lunch together and say 'Hello'," he continued. "But we can't get together and write or do all of that. So (we're) working a little bit at home, brainstorming."

And Farrell has been using the additional downtime to hone a new musical skill, while enjoying some time alone away from his family. "I've been playing a lot of drums, just to do something new. I've been doing it for the last year, year and a half," he said, "and I deliberately made as much noise as possible to create mine." space in the house. "

Linkin Park's latest album, "One More Light", was released in May 2017, just two months before Bennington's death.