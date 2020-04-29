Lil Boosie SNITCHES – Claims she bought 2 Kilos of cocaine from DJ Khaled!

Rapper Lil Boosie is in the foreground, for allegedly stealing his old drug connection. In the video, Boosie seems to claim that he used to buy narcotics from world famous DJ Khaled.

MTO News learned that Boosie made explosive comments during an interview with a popular YouTube web channel. During an interview, the journalist asked Boosie what is the craziest thing he has ever done.

After thinking for a few seconds, Boosie revealed some potentially incriminating evidence.

Boosie said: "I was on tour once and bought 2 coke keys in Khaled."

Boosie did not specify when the alleged narcotics sale took place, but it is clear that the two artists toured in 2015, as seen in the following video:

So is there any chance that Khaled will get into trouble for this revelation? Well, the MTO news investigated it, and the answer is perhaps.

Assuming what Boosie says is true, it may have happened a long time ago, and statute or limitations may prevent prosecutors from investigating it.

MTO News settled that at the state level, the statute of limitations for felony drug charges varies from three years to seven years.

At the federal level, the statute of limitations is five years.