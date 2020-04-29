Lil Baby explains herself after calling her QC tag

Instagram

The star of & # 39; My Turn & # 39; He previously surprised people when he said in an Instagram Live session: "Because, I told my label, they need to give me $ 5 million or I'm going to rush."

Lil baby is clarifying his recent comments about his QC tag. The rapper from "My Turn" previously went on Instagram Live to ask his record label to send him some money or else he would come back for it. Now, Baby seemed to downplay the statements by calling it a "joke."

"@Qcmceo_p tells these people that it was a joke!" Baby said on Instagram Stories after she noticed she had made headlines due to the comments, tagging Quality Control Music account boss Pierre "P" Thomas. He also hinted that they have earned more than $ 5 million in the past few years together. "How many 5 ms have we done?" He added.

P republished it on his own, ensuring that there would be no need for Baby to return to the streets. "Too many idiots. You guys love an MF story. & # 39; My turn & # 39; Deluxe Come Friday. Go run that," he wrote in the caption.

Later, the Atlanta native added, "I know my label cares about me. They don't want me to give up, don't be silly, so they're going to fuck with me." He did, however, clarify that it didn't necessarily mean he would start selling drugs, saying, "No, I don't have to sell any drugs. You know, I just have to hurry up. I don't have to be any drugs, just something."

Unimpressed by the video, fans were slapping him around the request. "Give me 5 million or I will be sent to jail Lmaoooooo," said one fan. Another fan added: "Quality control was like, 'So go ahead and hurry up.'

One person joked that by hustle and bustle, Baby meant selling masks during the Coronavirus pandemic. "I was about to start selling facial masks," said the person. A fanatic, meanwhile, thought Baby "knows he just wants to do it any way he's a baby."

Trolls aside, some people believed that Baby "deserved" the money. Others also believed that quality control would transfer the money in no time because Baby is one of the most popular new rappers at the moment.