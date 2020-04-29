'Life of Pi' actor, Irrfan Khan, died at age 53 after suffering from a colon infection

Instagram

Representatives of the Bollywood actor confirm his death, revealing that he passed away a day after being admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, India.

Up News Info –

Bollywood superstar Irrfan Khan He has died at age 53.

The actor, who played the adult version of the main character in the 2012 film. "The life of Pi"He passed away on Wednesday, April 29, a day after being admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, India, with a colon infection.

The actor's representatives, who in 2018 announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, confirmed that he had died while surrounded by his family in a statement to the Hindustan Times newspaper in India.

"I trust, I have given up", these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a sincere note that he wrote in 2018 about his fight against cancer, "reads his statement. "And a man of few words and an actor with silent expressions with his deep eyes and memorable on-screen actions."

"It is sad that this day, we have to bring the news of his passing. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who approached him."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

<br />

In addition to her role as the adult version of the main character in Ang Lee's adaptation of Yann Martel's acclaimed novel, she also had roles in "The amazing Spider Man","Slumdog Millionaire"and"Jurassic world"

Khan was also a big Bollywood star, praised for his natural acting style and starred in over 50 movies after making his screen debut in 1988 in "Salaam Bombay!" From Mira Nair, a film that was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Devendra Sikdar, and their two sons Ayan, who also appeared in "Life of Pi" and "Babil".