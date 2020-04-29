Liam Hemsworth sets up pulse races while browsing new photos

Is hot boy summer, okay.

Liam Hemsworth He was showing off his surfing skills this Wednesday afternoon at Phillip Island, Australia. Not only that, but the 30-year-old Australian actor was also photographed sporting a thicker beard, longer hair, and a wetsuit that left little to the imagination.

the The Hunger Games The actor has been on Phillip Island for more than a month of self-quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March Hemsworth and his girlfriend. Gabriella Brooks It also made headlines when the two were photographed displaying primary PDAs while sailing together. This wasn't the first time that fans saw the couple or Liam just enjoying Australia's surf and sand.

According to an E! News, the couple has been dating for "a handful of months,quot; and Liam's family "really likes him."

"The Australian connection is definitely good for both of us," shared the source with E! News. "She wants to be in Australia as much as he does and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He doesn't feel like he's being pulled away."