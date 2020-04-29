Leprino Foods to Reopen Fort Morgan Cheese Plant

A Fort Morgan cheese plant that closed after employees tested positive for the new coronavirus will partially reopen this weekend.

Leprino Foods evaluated all employees, approximately 390 people, at the factory and found that 80 workers tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Of those who tested positive, almost half were asymptomatic, the spokeswoman said. Kim DeVigil in an email

About 80% of the workforce, about 310 employees, tested negative.

"We believed that testing our entire workplace was necessary to make sure we removed those asymptomatic positive cases from our workforce and paved the way for eventually returning to full operations at the plant," he said.

Leprino Foods announced Sunday that it would close the plant for at least five days while testing employees. The test was performed with the help of the Northeast Colorado Department of Health.

The company aims to open the plant on Sunday with a line in operation. The factory will become fully operational once it has a full workforce, DeVigil said.

Employees who tested negative for COVID-19 and show no symptoms will return to work when the plant reopens. Those who tested positive "have been told not to return to the workplace until they have been medically cleared." DeVigil said.

Leprino Foods offers employees complementary sick leave during their free time due to COVID-19, he said.

The cheese plant is being cleaned and disinfected this week in preparation for the reopening, he said.

