LeBron James will present a graduation TV special for the Class of 2020 with Megan Rapinoe, Malala Yousafazi

LeBron James may not be a dazzling fan with his incredible ability on the court due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the NBA, but once again the Lakers forward is giving people something to cheer on.

On May 16, The LeBron James Family Foundation, along with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institution Foundation, will present "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," a primetime event that will air through countless channels. TV and transmission. Platforms The special will include appearances by James, Malala Yousafazi, Nobel Peace Prize winner and American women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe, and musical performances by Bad Bunnie, the Jonas Brothers and Pharrell Williams.

"It has been a difficult few months for all of us, but I really feel especially in the 2020 senior class," James said in a statement provided to ESPN on Wednesday. "The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It is not fair. Every graduate needs to know how much we feel for them and I hope this can help, even a little. This class will be special because they know really how to persevere. "

The special will air simultaneously on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC and air on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and other services.

James has long been an advocate for education; He opened his own "I Promise,quot; school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio in 2018.

"We learned early in our work with students and families in Akron that education is much more than academic," James said in a statement. "It is about shared experiences, a journey in which we are all together: students, parents, educators, community members and all those around them. With that not possible at the moment, we have been working to find ways to help families to get ahead. This really difficult time.

"These students have worked incredibly hard for this, and there is no way we can leave that unacknowledged. While this will not be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can give them something special because they deserve it." "